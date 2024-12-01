California Nature Art Museum hosts 13th Annual Holiday Marketplace

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The California Nature Art Museum in Solvang hosted the 13th Annual Holiday Marketplace on Sunday.

This free admission day welcomed visitors to enjoy local artisans and unique gifts that celebrate nature, wildlife, and the outdoors.

Guests also enjoyed browsing art, prints and books by select artists on view in the current exhibitions

This holiday event included a free family-friendly papercraft activity for children.

CalNAM Members also received special discounts on non-consignment items in the Museum gift shop.

To find out more about the museum visit https://www.calnatureartmuseum.org/.