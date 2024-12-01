Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

California Nature Art Museum hosts 13th Annual Holiday Marketplace

California Nature Art Museum
By
today at 3:56 pm
Published 4:10 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The California Nature Art Museum in Solvang hosted the 13th Annual Holiday Marketplace on Sunday.

This free admission day welcomed visitors to enjoy local artisans and unique gifts that celebrate nature, wildlife, and the outdoors.

Guests also enjoyed browsing art, prints and books by select artists on view in the current exhibitions

This holiday event included a free family-friendly papercraft activity for children.

CalNAM Members also received special discounts on non-consignment items in the Museum gift shop.

To find out more about the museum visit https://www.calnatureartmuseum.org/.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content