Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

New playgrounds finally approved for four Santa Maria elementary schools

Kids resiliently adapt to recess without playground equipment.
Jarrod Zinn
Kids resiliently adapt to recess without playground equipment.
By
today at 10:41 am
Published 11:06 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Kids have been playing with no swings, no slides, no monkey bars or jungle gyms at four elementary schools in Santa Maria.

At last night’s school board meeting, the contract bids to begin construction were finally approved.

An initial error in the contract that got snagged in federal red tape led to the delay.

Additional funds were allocated to purchase new fitness equipment such as balls, nets, and jump ropes.

Nevertheless, it’s been hard for these kids, and some behavioral issues have increased.

Staff and students alike are relieved to hear of last night’s approval.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
EDUCATION
KEYT
outdoors
playground equipment
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content