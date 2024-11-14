New playgrounds finally approved for four Santa Maria elementary schools

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Kids have been playing with no swings, no slides, no monkey bars or jungle gyms at four elementary schools in Santa Maria.

At last night’s school board meeting, the contract bids to begin construction were finally approved.

An initial error in the contract that got snagged in federal red tape led to the delay.

Additional funds were allocated to purchase new fitness equipment such as balls, nets, and jump ropes.

Nevertheless, it’s been hard for these kids, and some behavioral issues have increased.

Staff and students alike are relieved to hear of last night’s approval.