Fire crews put out shed fire early Tuesday morning in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Fire crews responded to an exterior shed on fire in the 1500 block of Calle Miro early Tuesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the approximately ten feet by ten feet fire was knocked down around 3:54 a.m. and no injuries were reported from the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and nobody was displaced by the damage to the exterior shed added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.