Evacuation orders issued for lower Vandenberg Village and Providence Landing for vegetation fire on Santa Lucia Canyon Road north of FCC Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a large vegetation fire near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, north of the Lompoc Federal Correctional facility and an evacuation order has been issued for Providence Landing and lower Vandenberg Village east of the fire.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, evacuation orders have been issued for Providence Landing and lower Vandenberg Village, southwest of Highway 1, shown in the image below.

Maple High School is evacuating students by bus to Cabrillo High School and parents and guardians are encouraged to head to Cabrillo High at 4350 Constellation Road to reunite with their students explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Lucia Canyon Road is closed on the Highway 1 side and drivers are asked to avoid the area added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

