Firefighters extinguished car fire along southbound Highway 135 in Orcutt Thursday

today at 1:28 pm
Published 1:39 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a vehicle on fire south of the Clark Avenue on-ramp for southbound Highway 135 Thursday.

{Editor's Note} The original version of this story incorrectly stated the fire was along southbound Highway 101. The incident was along southbound Highway 135.

According to first responders on the scene, there were no injuries and an alert driver pulled over when he saw smoke coming from his car.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames with a hose and California Highway Patrol had to shut down a section of southbound Highway 135 during the response noted Your News Channel from the scene.

