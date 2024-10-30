Four people arrested while living in two red-tagged buildings after a search by police

LOMPOC, Calif. – Four people were arrested during an inspection warrant at two red-tagged properties in Lompoc Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 30, around 8:45 a.m., officers alongside code enforcement division personnel executed an inspection warrant at red-tagged properties at 438 South J Street and 215 West Locust Avenue stated a press release Wednesday about the arrests from the Lompoc Police Department.

Previously, the properties had been deemed unsafe for entry and occupants were ordered to vacate the buildings explained the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, during Wednesday's inspection, four people were found inside of the two buildings and all four were taken into custody on the following charges:

A 44-year-old was charged with violating PC 148(a)(1)-Resisting,Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer

A 40-year-old was arrested on outstanding warrants and for violating H&S 11350-Possession of a Controlled Substance

A 37-year-old was also charged with violating PC 148(a)(1)-Resisting,Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer

A 34-year-old was charged with violating PC 148(a)(1)-Resisting,Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer

Both properties were boarded up after the searches and 'Do Not Enter or Occupy' placards have been posted on the buildings again shared the Lompoc Police Department.