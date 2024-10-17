Wounded Veterans Ride over 400 miles, from Pismo Beach to Solvang, for Project Hero

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Veterans and their loved ones are riding over 400 miles, from Pismo Beach to Solvang, for Project Hero California Challenge.

The wounded veterans have been riding from Santa Cruz and will continue to Port Hueneme.

The Project Hero California Challenge is an annual non-competitive, rehabilitation therapy bike journey

Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and traumatic brain injury, achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.

Riders have the opportunity to view historic sites, civic centers and local attractions from Oct. 13 through Oct. 19.

