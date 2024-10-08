Homeowner injured after explosion now suing Santa Maria, SoCal Gas, and others for negligence

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against the City of Santa Maria, a property owner, Southern California Gas Company, and 50 unnamed defendants alleging negligence after a gas line was not properly secured following a cooking fire which caused an explosion at a Hancock Village home in August of last year.

Four people were injured, including one person critically, in that incident and the cause officially remained under investigation the following day.

Wilshire Law Firm, representing Scozzari in the civil action, declined to comment about the proceedings.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that on Aug. 2, 2023, firefighters with the Santa Maria Fire Department quickly extinguished a small fire started on a stove at a home at 1219 Jackie Lane around 7 p.m.

According to the lawsuit, firefighters moved the stove outside of the home after putting the fire out, but left the natural gas supply line open.

Three weeks later, on Aug. 23, 2023, an explosion happened at the home of a property owner named in the lawsuit, almost entirely destroying both their home and Scozzari's home as well as causing the then 90-year-old permanent injuries detailed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further alleges that Southern California Gas Company, the supplier of gas to the house that exploded, Aclara Technologies LLC, the company that manufactured the smart meter installed at the same home, and 50 individuals unnamed in the suit acting in an official capacity, were all negligent in preventing the explosion.

The City of Santa Maria declined to provide a public comment about ongoing litigation involving the city.

Your News Channel also reached out to Southern California Gas Company, Acalra Technologies LLC, and Acalra's parent company, Hubbell Incorporated, for comment and have not heard back.