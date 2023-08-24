Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Investigation continues into cause of home explosion in Santa Maria that injured four people

Blast on Wednesday injured at least four people, one seriously
Keith Carls / KEYT
Blast on Wednesday injured at least four people, one seriously
By
Published 4:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Investigators remain on the scene of a home explosion in Santa Maria that destroyed two homes, injured at least four people, one critically, and damaged several homes in the Hancock Village neighborhood.

The Santa Maria Fire Department has yet to release new information on the incident that happened just after Noon on Wednesday.

The blast leveled two townhomes and shattered windows and garage doors in the immediate area of the explosion.

Suspicion falls on a gas leak that ignited the blast.

SoCal Gas remained on the scene for most of Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Some homes in the immediate area of the blast have been Red Tagged as unsafe for occupancy by Santa Maria City Building inspectors.

Dozens of windows in neighboring homes that were shattered by the explosion have been boarded up.
The investigation into the official cause of the blast is expected to take several days.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content