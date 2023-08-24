Investigation continues into cause of home explosion in Santa Maria that injured four people

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Investigators remain on the scene of a home explosion in Santa Maria that destroyed two homes, injured at least four people, one critically, and damaged several homes in the Hancock Village neighborhood.

The Santa Maria Fire Department has yet to release new information on the incident that happened just after Noon on Wednesday.

The blast leveled two townhomes and shattered windows and garage doors in the immediate area of the explosion.

Suspicion falls on a gas leak that ignited the blast.

SoCal Gas remained on the scene for most of Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Some homes in the immediate area of the blast have been Red Tagged as unsafe for occupancy by Santa Maria City Building inspectors.

Dozens of windows in neighboring homes that were shattered by the explosion have been boarded up.

The investigation into the official cause of the blast is expected to take several days.