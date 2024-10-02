Tounde Yessoufou commits to Baylor

ORCUTT, Calif. - St. Joseph High School star senior basketball player Tounde Yessoufou announced his commitment to Baylor University today in a huge recruiting win for the Bears.

Yessoufou showed off a Baylor shirt and slipped on a Baylor hat at the Knights gymnasium with his mom at the ceremony along with his teammates and other students.

He is considered a top 20 national player in the class of 2025 and the 6'5 standout chose Baylor over his other two finalists USC and Arizona State.

Baylor won the 2021 National Championship and is coached by Scott Drew.

Yessoufou led the Knights to a CIF-State Open Division runner-up finish in his sophomore season.

The talented small forward had offers from most of the major basketball programs around the country including back-to-back champion UConn.