Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc to vote on Measure M public school bond in November

KEYT
By
today at 10:35 am
Published 11:48 am

LOMPOC, Calif.- Measure M is a 160 million dollar bond that is up for a vote this November.

The bond will renovate aging buildings in the Lompoc Unified School District.

The measure will improve roofs, plumbing, and electrical repairs for over 100 classrooms.

On Wednesday, the local nonprofit Yes 4 Lompoc Kids is hosting a public forum at the Lompoc Grange Hall from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

In the forum, attendees will learn more about Measure M and be able to ask questions about the bond.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
bond measure
Election 2024
KEYT
local politics
lompoc
Measure M
your vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content