Lompoc to vote on Measure M public school bond in November

LOMPOC, Calif.- Measure M is a 160 million dollar bond that is up for a vote this November.

The bond will renovate aging buildings in the Lompoc Unified School District.

The measure will improve roofs, plumbing, and electrical repairs for over 100 classrooms.

On Wednesday, the local nonprofit Yes 4 Lompoc Kids is hosting a public forum at the Lompoc Grange Hall from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

In the forum, attendees will learn more about Measure M and be able to ask questions about the bond.