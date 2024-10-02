Hart and Dominguez go head to head for 37th Assembly District in 2024 election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The race is on for the 37th Assembly District between incumbent Gregg Hart and challenger Sari Domingues.

Both Hart and Domingues advanced to the Nov. 5 general election.

The 37th Assembly District covers Santa Barbara County and a small portion of southern San Luis Obispo County, which includes sections of Nipomo and the unincorporated coastal area south of Arroyo Grande city limits.

Born and raised in Santa Maria, Domingues has a three-decade-long tenure in government service, working with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, as well as in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties.

At the age of two, Hart moved to Santa Barbara County with his family. He attended public schools, studied at Santa Barbara City College and UCSB, and then went into community service while owning and operating Transitions Preschool.

In November 2022, Hart was elected following a term as the 2nd District's Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

Find out where the two candidates stand on current issues and more on NewsChannel 3.