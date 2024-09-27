Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Sunday evening

KEYT
By
today at 5:48 pm
Published 6:03 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 launch of the OneWeb Launch 20 mission carrying 20 satellites destined for low-Earth orbit on Sunday, Sep. 29, at 11:54 p.m.

There is also a backup window designated for Monday, Sep. 30 at 11:49 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.

After first-stage separation, the booster will return to Earth to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base as shown in the diagram below courtesy of SpaceX.

Infographic detailing sequence of events for OneWeb Launch 20 Mission

This will be the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission which previously launched the USSF-62 mission and five Starlink missions.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
OneWeb satellites
spaceport
spacex
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content