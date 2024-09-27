Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Sunday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 launch of the OneWeb Launch 20 mission carrying 20 satellites destined for low-Earth orbit on Sunday, Sep. 29, at 11:54 p.m.

There is also a backup window designated for Monday, Sep. 30 at 11:49 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.

After first-stage separation, the booster will return to Earth to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base as shown in the diagram below courtesy of SpaceX.

This will be the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission which previously launched the USSF-62 mission and five Starlink missions.