Two candidates challenge Incumbent Carlos Escobedo for Santa Maria City Council District 1

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Local immigration attorney Maria Salguero and Adilene Rojas Alejo are challenging incumbent Carlos Escobedo who is the current Santa Maria City Council Member for District 1.

Escobedo is completing his fourth year and first term after being elected in 2020 and hopes to win the election in November.

Running mate Salguero says she was raised in District 1 and therefore knows closely the needs in the community.

Escobedo says he is dedicated to serving Santa Maria, and excited for the new sports complex that will boost the local economy.

Salguero says she wants to focus on the current homeless population and help create affordable housing resources.

Incumbent Escobedo, says the safety and well-being of the people are his priority. He says he will continue to work on employing more police officers and emphasize the importance of new technology to solve crimes quickly and more efficiently.

Salguero says she hopes to add mixteco interpreters to the city council meetings as a large portion of the community in Santa Maria speaks mixteco.

Rojas Alejo was unresponsive to our request for an interview.

For more on the messages from candidates stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.