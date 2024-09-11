Santa Maria holds annual 9/11 memorials at city fire stations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria held five separate ceremonies Wednesday morning at all of its fire stations to commemorate 9/11 and to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We can never forget the sacrifices," said Fire Chief Brad Dandridge. "It is important that we always take time to reflect. Firefighters police, civilians lost their their lives that day, but here in the fire service, we want to take that opportunity for you to reflect on the 343 firefighters that made the ultimate sacrifice. In fact, that number continues to go up. last that we looked, more than 360 firefighters have actually lost their life since from the aftermath of that day."

The annual commemorations at the five city fire stations were all brief in length and followed recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., a fire engine at each location was pulled out of the station and parked on the front driveway. It later sounded three sets of five blasts from its horns.

Immediately following the sounding of the horn, one minute of silence was held for reflection for those who were in attendance.

"We come here every year," said Larry Mahnesmith, who lives near Fire Station 1. "It's to pay respect to the firefighters and to lives that were lost at the Trade Center. It's a very personal, very personal thing. This is something that we've done. We've done every year. It honors the firefighters and the police officers as well as those lost."

At Santa Maria Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5, each location has an actual piece of steel from the World Trade Center displayed on the front of the building, with a small plaque underneath.

The small displays are a reminder that while Santa Maria and New York City may be located nearly 3,000 aparts, there is a permanent unity between the two communities, as well as their two fire departments.

"The firefighting community is a close knit group," said Dandridge. "We are brothers and sisters, and we refer to one another as brothers and sisters, and we are just that. We're family. They are extended family, and to have a little bit of remembrance that ties us to the East Coast, had those two fire stations, 3 and 5 is important to the community."