Motorcyclist dead after accident in Lompoc near Highway 1

LOMPOC, Calif. – A motorcyclist died in a fatal crash around 12:19 p.m. in Lompoc just two miles past Highway 1 on Jalama Rd. according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The rider was given CPR by a bystander before emergency personnel took over life-saving measures that unfortunately failed, detailed the SBCFD.

Both an ambulance response and a coroner were released to the incident and more information can be found with the California Highway Patrol, explained the SBCFD.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.