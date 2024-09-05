Fire crews put out structure fire in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the detached unit that caught fire was unoccupied at the time and the fire was knocked down around 6:09 p.m.

No injuries have been reported from the scene and the cause is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the location of the fire as the red marker.