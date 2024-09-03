City of Buellton highlights community with local art project

BUELLTON, Calif. – The City of Buellton highlighted local artists with its "Exploring the Ocean" community project.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Each month over the coming year, the City of Buellton will feature a different design and showcase the contributing artists from their community art project - “Exploring the Ocean.”

September’s featured art is sponsored by Face in Water: Swimming and Water Safety Education and includes artwork from: Terra Federlein, Vienna Greenfield, Kristine Kelly, Reagan Cram, Grayson V. Huu, & Benjamin Ibarra. You can see their original artwork at: https://buellton.art/2024-september-ocean-art-feature/

This project is made possible by: Buellton’s Art & Culture Program, the California Nature Art Museum (our nonprofit partner), monthly sponsorships, and the support of the Buellton community.

Go to Buellton.Art to:

See all of the banners and the original art for each design

Learn about Buellton’s Arts & Culture Program and see how you or your organization can apply for a grant

Visit our “Shop the Art” store, where you can purchase the art on posters, magnets, totes, water bottles, and more.

Buellton Art