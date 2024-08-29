Fire teams battling five-acre vegetation fire along Highway 135 north of Highway 1 exchange

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire off Highway 135 north of the exchange with Highway 1.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has a slow rate of spread but cautions drivers heading through the area to be aware of responders and equipment in the area.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker west/southbound side of Highway 135.

The cause of the fire is under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.