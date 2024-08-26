Neighbors raise safety concerns after rescuing baby quails inside storm drain in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - For years, quails have been getting stuck inside a storm drain in a Solvang neighborhood.

This season, neighbors have found several baby quails stuck there.

It’s too deep for them to get out on their own.

So neighbors have teamed up to help rescue them

The Santa Barbara County Wildlife Care Network was called to pick up the wildlife.

While in their care, the baby quails have recovered smoothly.

But neighbors remain concerned over the risk these storm drains are becoming for future quails.

