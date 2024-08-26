Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Neighbors raise safety concerns after rescuing baby quails inside storm drain in Solvang

KEYT
By
today at 9:59 am
Published 10:32 am

SOLVANG, Calif. - For years, quails have been getting stuck inside a storm drain in a Solvang neighborhood.

This season, neighbors have found several baby quails stuck there.

It’s too deep for them to get out on their own.

So neighbors have teamed up to help rescue them

The Santa Barbara County Wildlife Care Network was called to pick up the wildlife.

While in their care, the baby quails have recovered smoothly.

But neighbors remain concerned over the risk these storm drains are becoming for future quails.

Find out their hopes and how the release of the baby quails turned out.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community action
KEYT
quail
Santa Barbara County Wildlife Care Network
solvang
storm drain
wildlife protection

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content