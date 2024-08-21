Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire crews responding to vegetation fire northeast of Los Olivos Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 12:24 pm
Published 1:10 pm

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near the intersection of Woodstock Road and Long Valley Road northeast of Los Olivos Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped at 12:45 p.m.

While fire personnel continue to battle the flames, air assets have been called off of the response detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the location of the fire (the large red circle) as well as responding fire assets (the red and green numbers and letters).

Image

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
los olivos
santa barbara county fire department
vegetation fire

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

