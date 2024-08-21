Fire crews responding to vegetation fire northeast of Los Olivos Wednesday

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near the intersection of Woodstock Road and Long Valley Road northeast of Los Olivos Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped at 12:45 p.m.

While fire personnel continue to battle the flames, air assets have been called off of the response detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the location of the fire (the large red circle) as well as responding fire assets (the red and green numbers and letters).

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.