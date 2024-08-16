Firefighter rally held at City Hall in Santa Maria on Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A group of first responders and their supporters met outside of City Hall in Santa Maria on Thursday morning to rally for fair pay and fair staffing.

Union Representatives said City Council is not fixing the issue after shutting the door to negotiations in December when their contract expired.

Advocates at the rally said it is time for a change in leadership.

"City Hall and City Council hasn't answered. They continue to underfund us. They continue to under staff us. They continue to underpay us. And ultimately that translates into safety for the community," said Matt Chircop with the Santa Maria Firefighters Union.

The City chose not to comment on Thursday's rally.

In May, City officials told Your News Channel, "the Union rejected all the city offers" which included 5 percent raises in 2024 and 2025, resulting in an impasse.

Santa Maria Firefighters are working under the terms of their expired contract.