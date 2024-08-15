Skip to Content
Firefighters responding to a one-acre vegetation fire on Tepusquet Road

today at 1:51 pm
Published 2:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire in the 1400 block of Tepusquet Road Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped at 2 p.m. and responders not already on the scene have been waived from the response.

Both air and ground resources were initially called to the fire response which was first reported at 1:26 p.m. detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker south of Highway 166.

Image

This is an evolving fire response and more information and updates on the status of the fire will be added to this article as they become available.

