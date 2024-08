SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk elderly woman, last seen at 10:30 am. at the 600 block of East Alvin on Aug. 13.

Soledad Munoz Valdes, 71, is a Hispanic woman standing five feet tall and weighing 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a floral shirt and gray pants.

Those with more information on Valdes' location are asked to contact the SMPD.