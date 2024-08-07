Annual Day of Hope cancer fundraiser set for later this month

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 11th Annual Day of Hope fundraiser for local cancer patients is set to take place later this month on Aug. 21, 2024.

Created in 2014, the event specifically raises funds for patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

"The Day of Hope is a staple in our community, and we are incredibly appreciative that our local community members have come out to support Day of Hope in such a significant way," said Jessa Brooks, Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy. "Day of Hope has grown, and year after year, we continue to raise more and more money."

In 2023, the Day of Hope brought in $373,630, bringing the overall 10-year amount raised to $2,287,617.

"It's really been a community effort, and it really shows how the local Santa Maria and Central Coast residents care about cancer patients in our community, and how we're willing to go above and beyond to show our support or cancer patients and support for the caregivers who provide lifesaving services to our patients day in and day out," said Brooks. "We are tremendously grateful to our community for stepping up and continuing to support Day of Hope year after year, and now that we are on our 11th Annual Day of Hope, the show of appreciation, gratitude and generosity in the community is completely outstanding."

On Aug. 21, starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of volunteers will be located throughout the Santa Maria Valley and in South San Luis Obispo County at dozens street corners, intersections, parking lots, schools, churches and other highly visible locations.

Participating teams members will once again be selling special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers.

"Please be on the lookout," said Dr. April Kennedy, Mission Hope Cancer Center oncologist/hematologist. "Teams on street corners are going to have stacks of newspapers that you can buy for a dollar each. If you'd like to give $5, $10, $100, whatever you like, we will accept any donations."

Proceeds specifically helps the cancer center provide patients with a myriad of complimentary programs and services.

"One hundred percent of all Day of Hope donations stay here in our community and support local patients in need," said Brooks. "Valuable programs and services in our community, anywhere from support groups to patient transportation, free of charge for our patients, all dollars support our patients in our community.

Donations also allows Mission Hope to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment, allowing the center to remain on the cutting edge and forefront of cancer treatment.

"I see every day the good that it's doing in our ability to buy new equipment," said Kennedy. "It can shorten the time until a patient gets on their treatment. all of the good that it does for our patients and supporting them in their time of need. It's one of the things I'm very excited about it."

The event will conclude at noon and also include a community car parade that will travel down Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria before finishing at Mission Hope, near Marian Regional Medical Center.

The 11th Annual Day of Hope is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 from 7 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the Day of Hope, or to make a donation, click here.