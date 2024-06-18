City of Santa Maria expands free Wi-Fi access

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria is expanding its free Wi-Fi access as part of a new initiative.

Below is a press release on the newest citywide expansion:

As part of its Smart City, Safe City initiative, the City of Santa Maria now offers public WiFi internet access at its Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde. This provides more public internet access in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods.

Users must connect to the “Santa Maria Guest” Wi-Fi network, enter an email address and accept terms and conditions. The service is currently available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

The City has a multi-year goal of filling gaps in network connectivity at various City facilities to provide access for City employees to perform business needs, and also for the public while using these facilities.

Learn more about the City’s array of Smart City, Safe City services at www.cityofsantamaria.org/smartcity.

This initiative pairs technology and data together with safety and security, helping residents maintain and enrich their quality of life now and for years to come. Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office at (805) 925-0951 extension 2372.

City of Santa Maria