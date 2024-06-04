Skip to Content
Fire teams responded to vegetation fire off Highway 166 west of New Cuyama Tuesday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 12:28 pm
Published 12:38 pm

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Fire teams were able to halt the forward progress of a vegetation fire off Highway 166 west of New Cuyama Tuesday afternoon.

Before the arrival of fire personnel, civilians using water tenders and a tractor to contain the fire and forward progress was officially stopped at 12:03 p.m. detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the location of the fire as the red marker west of New Cuyama.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

