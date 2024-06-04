City of Santa Maria summer recreation guide now available

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announced its summer recreation guide for the upcoming season.

Below is a press release on the newest events for the city this summer:

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites the public to explore the new Summer Recreation Guide. This comprehensive guide features an array of fun activities suitable for every age group, such as art classes, fitness programs, sports, free community events, and much more. Dive into the guide and plan a perfect summer experience.

Find the dates and times for upcoming events, like the much-anticipated Concerts in the Park Series, as well as excursions to the outdoors through the SMORE program.

To obtain a copy of the Summer Recreation Guide, visit the City of Santa Maria website at www.cityofsantamaria.org. Guides are conveniently available in both English at https://fliphtml5.com/pldyt/mrgy and Spanish at https://fliphtml5.com/pldyt/aibk/.

While most programs and events are offered at low or no cost, financial assistance for registration fees may be available for qualifying individuals and families through the Recreation and Park Department’s partnership with People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY, Inc.).

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

City of Santa Maria