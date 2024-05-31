Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire teams responding to 195-acre vegetation fire in New Cuyama Friday

By
today at 4:13 pm
Published 4:20 pm

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 195-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 166 and Hubbard Avenue in New Cuyama Friday.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire which has a moderate rate of spread and was initially called in around 3:16 p.m. detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Forward progress for the fire stopped at 4:45 p.m. with 160 acres burnt according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire is now up to 25% containment and ground resources remain on scene for clean up duties, explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
New Cuyama
santa barbara county fire department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content