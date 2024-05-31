Fire teams responding to 195-acre vegetation fire in New Cuyama Friday

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 195-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 166 and Hubbard Avenue in New Cuyama Friday.

Vegetation Fire / #FieldIncident Update: Per @CalOES Intel plane, reports 195 acres. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire-Air Attack 07. pic.twitter.com/3CNckC0ZdB — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) June 1, 2024

No structures are currently threatened by the fire which has a moderate rate of spread and was initially called in around 3:16 p.m. detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Forward progress for the fire stopped at 4:45 p.m. with 160 acres burnt according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire is now up to 25% containment and ground resources remain on scene for clean up duties, explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.