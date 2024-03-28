Solvang Senior Center continues fundraising while also launching a new site with double the size

SOLVANG, Calif. - The aging Solvang Senior Center is ready for a revitalization, in the form of a new building, twice its present size.

A $5-million fundraising goal has reached one step in the plan to build a 5000-square foot center to replace a building half that size right now. The new center will also have room for community events.

The need is growing substantially for activities, wellness events, and meals.

The center is located in the same parking lot as the Veteran's Building off of Mission Drive. The Veteran's Center's kitchen and space will be the temporary home for seniors during construction.

The center is open Monday through Friday. It has a full schedule throughout the day that could include yoga classes, card games, a hot lunch, and music for example.

Funding for the center's expansion has come in from multiple sources at this point including generous donors and member contributions.

They include contributions from Dr. Virgil Elings, the family of Ken and Lloyd Mills, the Holzheu family, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

Ongoing fundraising continues during the upcoming construction phase.