Falcon 9 launch rescheduled for Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has rescheduled the previously postponed Falcon 9 launch carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to Friday night beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Back-up launch windows have been designated until 9:58 p.m. Friday evening and a live webcast of the launch will start five minutes before liftoff.

That webcast can be found on SpaceX's X/Twitter page.

The Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean following first-stage separation.

This will be the 16th flight of the Falcon 9 which has previously launched the following missions: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and ten Starlink missions.