SpaceX announces rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has designated Jan. 18 at 8:04 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 22 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

Backup windows have been announced until 10:05 p.m. Thursday night and additional windows selected for Friday, Jan. 19 starting at 6:15 p.m. detail SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on SpaceX's Twitter/X page about five minutes before the launch.

This will be the 16th flight of the first stage Falcon 9 booster which has previously launched: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and ten Starlink missions.

Following first stage separation, the first stage booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.