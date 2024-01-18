Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SpaceX announces rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night

KEYT
By
today at 4:50 pm
Published 4:57 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has designated Jan. 18 at 8:04 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 22 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

Backup windows have been announced until 10:05 p.m. Thursday night and additional windows selected for Friday, Jan. 19 starting at 6:15 p.m. detail SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on SpaceX's Twitter/X page about five minutes before the launch.

This will be the 16th flight of the first stage Falcon 9 booster which has previously launched: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and ten Starlink missions.

Following first stage separation, the first stage booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
Santa Barbara
spaceport
spacex
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content