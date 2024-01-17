Sheriff’s Office identifies three involved in deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the names of those involved in a deputy-involved shooting in the 800 block of Blake Street in Orcutt on Saturday.

The man shot and killed by deputies after a standoff has been identified as 32-year-old Wesley Gerald Klotthor of Santa Maria state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the deputies involved are Detective Nicholas Adomaitis and Detective Michael Savey and both have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard procedures.

The shooting remains under investigation detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.