Fire crews responding to multi-vehicle collision on Highway 246 west of Solvang Friday afternoon

SOLVANG, Calif. – One man was transported with moderate injuries after a three-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 246 west of Solvang near Skytt Mesa Drive around 1:18 p.m. Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man was transported via CalStar helicopter with moderate injuries.

The incident was initially reported as a non-injury collision, but was upgraded to an injury-involved one at 1:43 p.m. details the CHP Traffic Incident Page.

Highway 246 remains open, but with heavy traffic detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Traffic has been diverted away from Highway 101, due to an earlier head-on collision detail Caltrans' Quickmap and Santa Barbara County Fire Department ask drivers to drive carefully to prevent further traffic incidents.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.