One dead in truck versus semi crash on Highway 101 north of Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - A fatal crash between a pick-up truck and a semi-truck shut down part the southbound side of Highway 101 north of Goleta.
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the crash shortly before 3 a.m. Friday near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road. Scott Safechuck, Public Information Office with County Fire, said the pick-up truck caught fire after the crash. Video from Safechuck shows firefighters putting out a fire in the median of the highway.
The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene and the male driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to a local hospital according to Safechuck.
California Highway Patrol has shutdown the southbound side of Highway 101 from Highway 1 to Dos Pueblos Canyon Road. No current estimation on when the closure will be lifted.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.