Sheriff’s Office identifies man fatally injured December 12 in Lompoc roofing incident

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died from a roofing accident on Dec. 12 of this year as 53-year-old Jose Luis Alonso Meza of Rialto.

The industrial accident happened in the 400 block of N Street in Lompoc and coworkers detailed at the time that Meza had fallen through the roof and into the building below.

Workplace accidents, such as this, are investigated by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration explained Lompoc Police Department at the time.