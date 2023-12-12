Skip to Content
One person is dead following roofing accident in Lompoc Tuesday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – One man is dead after a roofing accident in the 400 block of N Street in Lompoc on Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the scene of a reported fall accident at 10:43 a.m. and were told by employees of a roofing company working on the site that their coworker had fallen through the roof and into the building below detail Lompoc Police Department.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, firefighters located the person to discover that they had suffered fatal injuries from their fall and they were declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Under standard procedures for workplace accidents, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the property owner, and the owner of the out-of-county roofing company have been notified explain Lompoc Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

