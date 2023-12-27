Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Guadalupe resident identified as man killed in Christmas morning collision east of Santa Maria

KEYT
By
today at 11:36 am
Published 11:45 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died following a traffic collision on Dec. 25 as 76-year-old Gregorio Dominguez of Guadalupe.

Dominguez was involved in an early morning, head-on collision between two vehicles west of Santa Maria on Highway 166/Main Street.

Although the investigation into the incident continues, explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, alcohol was suspected to have played a role in the deadly incident.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the other driver was transported with moderate injuries to a nearby hospital.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
alcohol-related traffic collision
fatal traffic incident
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
santa barbara county sheriff's office
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content