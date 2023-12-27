Guadalupe resident identified as man killed in Christmas morning collision east of Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died following a traffic collision on Dec. 25 as 76-year-old Gregorio Dominguez of Guadalupe.

Dominguez was involved in an early morning, head-on collision between two vehicles west of Santa Maria on Highway 166/Main Street.

Although the investigation into the incident continues, explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, alcohol was suspected to have played a role in the deadly incident.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the other driver was transported with moderate injuries to a nearby hospital.