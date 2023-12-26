Skip to Content
Santa Maria Police identify woman shot and killed on Friday

Patricia Martellott I KEYT
By
today at 12:49 pm
Published 1:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department has released the identity of the woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband on Friday, Dec. 22 as 43-year-old Johannes Katya Johnson of Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Police Department detail that Johnson's 60-year-old husband was arrested at the scene and charges have been recommended to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office regarding this incident.

If you have any information to share about this incident, please call Santa Maria Police Detective Kevin Ochoa at 805-928-3781 ext. 2460.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

