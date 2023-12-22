Santa Maria man arrested after spouse dies from gunshot wound following domestic dispute Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria man was placed under arrest after his wife died from a gunshot wound following a domestic dispute in Santa Maria on Friday.

Officers with Santa Maria Police Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and shots fired in the 1300 block of Dolcetto Lane around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning state Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, arriving officers discovered an adult woman with a critical gunshot wound and, despite life-saving efforts by first responders, she died from her injuries.

Officers arrested the woman's male spouse at the scene and officers believe this was a domestic violence-related incident detail Santa Maria Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Kevin Ochoa at 805-928-3781 ext. 2460 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can report your information and remain anonymous at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

This is Santa Maria's sixth homicide this year note Santa Maria Police Department.