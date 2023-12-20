Teenager taken into custody Wednesday in connection with December 9 Santa Maria murder

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 17-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Jesus Valverde on Dec. 9 of this year.

Santa Maria Police Department detail that around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, officers with Santa Maria Police Department conducted a joint warrant operation with Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at multiple residences in Santa Maria connected to the homicide investigation.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on murder and gang enhancement charges state Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Rubio at 805-928-3781 ext. 1682 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can report information while remaining anonymous at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.