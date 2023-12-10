Teen killed in Santa Maria, marks 4th homicide this year

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — According to the Santa Maria Police Department, a male teenager was shot and killed Saturday evening.

SMPD say the fatal shooting happened at approximately 2:26 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Western Avenue near Oakley Park.

According to the SMPD, the death of the male juvenile is being labeled a homicide, marking it the 4th homicide this year in Santa Maria.

The investigation is still on going, according to the SMPD.

No further details were released at this time. We will update this article as more information comes in.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805)928-3781 ext. 1682.