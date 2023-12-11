Santa Barbara County Fire Department asks for public’s help in La Purisima-area fire investigation

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Fire Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the source of three vegetation fires near La Purisima State Park on Dec. 6.

Anyone in the area around 4 p.m. who witnessed "any activities or circumstances that you believe could be related to the fires" to report that information to fireinfo@sbcfire.com or you can contact the County Fire Investigations Unit at 805-686-5072 offer Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department detail that they are particularly interested in videos, photographs, and personal observations from the day of the incident and stress that even the smallest of details can be crucial to their investigation.