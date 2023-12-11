Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Fire Department asks for public’s help in La Purisima-area fire investigation

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 5:25 pm
Published 5:45 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Fire Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the source of three vegetation fires near La Purisima State Park on Dec. 6.

Anyone in the area around 4 p.m. who witnessed "any activities or circumstances that you believe could be related to the fires" to report that information to fireinfo@sbcfire.com or you can contact the County Fire Investigations Unit at 805-686-5072 offer Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department detail that they are particularly interested in videos, photographs, and personal observations from the day of the incident and stress that even the smallest of details can be crucial to their investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fire investigation
KEYT
La Purisima State Park
lompoc
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content