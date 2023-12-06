Skip to Content
Fire crews respond to three vegetation fires near La Purisima Mission Wednesday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Published 5:20 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to three of vegetation fires in the La Purisima Mission State Park area northeast of Lompoc Wednesday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fires, one 40' by 30' and the other two both 10' by 10', had a slow rate of spread and most responders have been called off of the response.

Forward progress of the flames has been stopped at 5:08 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

