Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Four men taken into custody in connection with February 2022 Santa Maria homicide

Patricia Martellott I KEYT
By
today at 5:21 pm
Published 5:36 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Four men have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in a Santa Maria parking structure on Feb. 4, 2022, where 17-year-old Alexis Mendoza was fatally shot.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, the four men were identified as gang members, and arrest warrants were secured for the shooting following an investigation into the incident that also injured a 24-year-old woman.

Three of the suspects, 20-year-old Irvin Yair Gabino and two 19-year-olds who were juveniles at the time of the murder, were already in custody on unrelated charges and formal charges against all three were filed on Nov. 27 by Santa Barbra County District Attorney's Office detail Santa Maria Police Department.

The fourth man was taken into custody in Washington state on Nov. 22 and is currently awaiting extradition stated Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead investigator, Detective Cole Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
crime and courts
extradition
homicide investigation
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content