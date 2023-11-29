Four men taken into custody in connection with February 2022 Santa Maria homicide

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Four men have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in a Santa Maria parking structure on Feb. 4, 2022, where 17-year-old Alexis Mendoza was fatally shot.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, the four men were identified as gang members, and arrest warrants were secured for the shooting following an investigation into the incident that also injured a 24-year-old woman.

Three of the suspects, 20-year-old Irvin Yair Gabino and two 19-year-olds who were juveniles at the time of the murder, were already in custody on unrelated charges and formal charges against all three were filed on Nov. 27 by Santa Barbra County District Attorney's Office detail Santa Maria Police Department.

The fourth man was taken into custody in Washington state on Nov. 22 and is currently awaiting extradition stated Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead investigator, Detective Cole Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329.