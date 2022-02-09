Santa Maria Police release name of weekend shooting victim

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Department released the name of the teenage boy who was shot and killed during a shooting near the Town Center Mall on Friday night.

Alexis Mendoza Raymundo, 17 of Santa Maria, was fatally shot in a parking structure of the Town Center Mall just before midnight on Friday.

The shooting also left a 24-year-old Santa Maria woman with significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The Santa Maria Police Department said it is looking to speak with anyone that was near the shooting on Friday night and might have more information on the event.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781 ext. 1308.