Explore Lompoc releases 2023 Holiday Fun Guide

LOMPOC, Calif. – Explore Lompoc, the official Tourism Business Improvement District for the City of Lompoc, released its Holiday Fun Guide for the 2023 season.

Explore Lompoc provided the following press release:

Lompoc comes alive with festive spirit during the holiday season, offering plenty of fun holiday events. With a magical blend of community spirit and holiday cheer, step into relaxing, small town holiday charm with a weekend getaway in Lompoc! Celebrate the season with a calendar full of family-friendly activities , specialty retail shopping , or go wine tasting at one of 30+ local wine tasting venues. After the fun, kick back for a relaxing evening at one of our comfy hotels.

Check out this list of our favorite holiday happenings!

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Children’s Christmas Season Parade – Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights

December 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Ring in the holiday with the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade. Enjoy a community tree lighting with free hot cocoa, and cookies provided to the community afterward at Centennial Square.

Breakfast With Santa

December 2 @ 8:30 am -11:30 am

Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast, write a letter to Santa, visit, and take your picture with him!

Lompoc Pops Orchestra: A Pops’ Season’s Greetings

December 3 @ 7:00 pm -9:00 pm

The Lompoc Pops Orchestra presents, “A Pops Season’s Greetings”. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 3rd. The Lompoc Pops will be performing your favorite songs of the season!

Victorian Christmas Open House

December 2 & 9 @ 10:00 am -1:00 pm

The Lompoc Valley Historical Society presents the Victorian Christmas Open House! For the first time in years, the 1875 Victorian Home will be lavishly decorated for the holidays! Group tours are available by appointment and the bargain shop will be open.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium Open House – SEAsons Greetings

December 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

This popular, seasonal event at the aquarium features holiday décor and fun, family holiday-style activities!

Founding Day Mass at La Purisima Mission

December 8 @ 7:00 pm

Held in the historic main church of La Purisima Mission, Founding Day recognizes the day La Purisima Mission was established on December 8, 1787 on the Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. The public is invited to attend the free noon mass and the evening concert that will be held at 7:00 pm. Tickets must be purchased to attend the concert.

SEASONAL SHOPPING

Searching for the perfect gift? Skip the crowds and big box stores, and spend the weekend in Lompoc. We’ve got you covered with gift ideas that everyone on your list will love! Shop our collection of quaint specialty stores where you can find local, one-of-a-kind and handmade gifts. Here are our top picks for the best places for holiday shopping on the Central Coast.

Lompoc Antique Mall

The Lompoc Antique Mall is a fun spot for holiday shopping. The store is filled with antiques, vintage items, household goods, and fashion accessories. Locals say they love the selection and prices.

Lazy F & Co.

A Mercantile of curated good and gifts, Lazy F & Co. is a main street gem and the idea place to stop for local foods, clothing, candles, teas and more!

Cypress Gallery

Discover the perfect gift for your favorite art lover! The Cypress Gallery is an art showcase with 60 well-known local artists and features watercolors, oils, acrylics, pastels, mixed media, photography, ceramics, jewelry, souvenirs, and more.

The Garden Shoppe

If you have a green thumb on your shopping list, The Garden Shoppe is the place to go. The store features unique garden gifts including hand-made rustic birdhouses and garden decor, garden signs, and other garden art.

Flower Valley Country Store

The quaint, downtown Flower Valley Country Store in Old Town Lompoc is a farm-to-table boutique specializing in local gifts and seasonal organic produce.

A Little Something Special and More

A Little Something Special and More is a Lompoc treasure and the perfect place to find a unique, handmade local gift for that special someone on your list! The locally owned shop has an eclectic mix of treasures for home and garden, clothing, and fresh cut flowers.

Certain Sparks Music

You’ll find something special for your favorite music-lover or a musician this holiday season at Certain Sparks Music. Explore a wide range of records, musical instruments, music books, and sound equipment at this locally owned store.

Mike’s Trains & Hobbies

Did you know that Lompoc is home to one of the West’s largest model train parts dealers west of the Mississippi River? Lose yourself at Mike’s Trains & Hobbies where you’ll find a fantastic collection of hobby supplies and local gifts for your favorite enthusiast! Stop by their convenient downtown location on your next visit!

Deasee’s Boutique

Ladies, we’ve found your next favorite boutique in Lompoc! Stylish and affordable, Deasee’s Boutique specializes in women’s fashion and accessories.

The SURF Connection

The SURF Connection is a surf and skateboard shop in Lompoc popular with locals and visitors alike. The store offers a wide selection of new and used gear, clothing and accessories.