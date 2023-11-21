No trash, recycling pickup or street sweeping will take place in Santa Maria on Thanksgiving Day
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria advised residents of changes to services due to the Thanksgiving holiday closure.
The city provided the following in a press release:
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day).
During holiday weeks, street sweeping, and solid waste collection services occur one day later than usual. Place residential containers outside by 6:00 a.m. the next day.
Also, the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd and will reopen on Friday, November 24th at 7:00 a.m. All City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th due to the holiday.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 extension 7270.