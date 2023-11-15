Orcutt wind event knocks down several power lines and sparks multiple spot fires

ORCUTT, Calif. – Crews are responding to spot fires caused by multiple downed power lines around Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The department said an hour-long erratic wind event during the current rainstorms in the area caused the several downed power lines, starting around 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday.

One of the spot fires started because a trampoline flew into the overhead power lines, according to SBC Fire. Crews, assisted by Santa Maria Fire, responded to the area and said no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.