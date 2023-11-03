Lompoc ready for annual Holiday Season LED light exchange, city encourages energy conscious use of holiday lights

LOMPOC, Calif. – LED holiday lights are more efficient than traditional decorative lights.

For the third straight year, the City of Lompoc is offering its LED Christmas light exchange program.

LED lights use about 75 percent less energy than older, traditional incandescent holiday lights.

The City of Lompoc says the LED lights help residents save money on utility bills and are safer to use.

The LED holiday light exchange program began on Nov. 1 at Lompoc City Hall during regular business hours, and will continue every Friday at Home Depot starting on Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lompoc residents must present a current utility bill and photo ID to participate in the LED holiday light swap.

The program will continue on a first come, first served basis until supplies last.

For more information contact the City of Lompoc Utility Conservation Division at 805-875-8252.